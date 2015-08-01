Certified Portland
Rude Boi OG (bred by Archive Seed Bank)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"The Atlanta favourite, The “Irene” OG. From the original source Rudeboi/Grohard, and named after him. An awesomely potent mix of all things OG and Kush from the legendary Social palate of lip-smacking flavours.The Irene is famous throughout the South East USA where it commands the highest price and is sought after by all those who will pay the fee to enjoy the sophisticated flavour and it’s sublimely potent effect. Our Rudeboi OG hybrid makes for the a very uncommon fragrance that is supremely satisfying. Difficult to describe, it’s those “old school” dank hashy kushy low notes of both parents that gets amplified 10 fold in the crossbreed and makes for the of the most inexplicably delightful and refreshing smoke." - Archive Seed Bank
RudeBoi OG effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!