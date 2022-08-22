About this product
Product Details
150mg CFH ProLine Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Tincture
CONCENTRATION
10mg CBD/1mL
SIZE
0.5oz
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
CFH Full Spectrum Flower Extract
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Organic C8/C10 Medium Chain Trigliceride (MCT Oil)
SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE
Start with 1/2 dropper (0.5mL). Continue to gradually increase to achieve optimal benefit. For maximum absorption, hold in mouth for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Keep out of reach of children.
150mg CFH ProLine Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Tincture
CONCENTRATION
10mg CBD/1mL
SIZE
0.5oz
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
CFH Full Spectrum Flower Extract
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Organic C8/C10 Medium Chain Trigliceride (MCT Oil)
SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE
Start with 1/2 dropper (0.5mL). Continue to gradually increase to achieve optimal benefit. For maximum absorption, hold in mouth for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Keep out of reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CFH Pro
CFH's ProLine consists of expertly crafted formulations designed to optimize one's own internal functions. This serves to better address immediate damage as well as maintain a healthy equilibrium.