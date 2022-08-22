Product Details



300mg CFH ProLine Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Tincture



CONCENTRATION

10mg CBD/1mL



SIZE

30mL



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

CFH Full Spectrum Flower Extract



OTHER INGREDIENTS

Organic C8/C10 Medium Chain Trigliceride (MCT Oil)



SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE

Start with 1/2 dropper (0.5mL). Continue to gradually increase to achieve optimal benefit. For maximum absorption, hold in mouth for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Keep out of reach of children.

