About this product
Product Details
300mg CFH ProLine Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Soft Gels
CONCENTRATION
10mg CBD/1 Soft Gel
COUNT
30 Soft Gels
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Organic C8/C10 Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT Oil)
SOFT GEL CONTAINS
Certified Kosher Beef Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin and Purified Water
SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE
Take one Soft Gel daily or as recommended by your health care practitioner.
300mg CFH ProLine Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil Soft Gels
CONCENTRATION
10mg CBD/1 Soft Gel
COUNT
30 Soft Gels
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
CFH Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract
OTHER INGREDIENTS
Organic C8/C10 Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT Oil)
SOFT GEL CONTAINS
Certified Kosher Beef Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin and Purified Water
SUGGESTED USE & DOSAGE
Take one Soft Gel daily or as recommended by your health care practitioner.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CFH Pro
CFH's ProLine consists of expertly crafted formulations designed to optimize one's own internal functions. This serves to better address immediate damage as well as maintain a healthy equilibrium.