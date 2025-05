Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a cross between: Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy.

This tasty bud packs an insanely delicious flavor with long-lasting effects that will have your mind feeling energetic but your body feeling rested at the same time. Much like its name suggests, Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy packs a super sweet and creamy, sugary banana flavor with hints of fresh honey-covered strawberries and a hint of spicy diesel. The aroma will leave you feeling jealous if you're not partaking, with a sweet, honey berry overtone accented by creamy bananas and spicy, earthy diesel. The Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy high will wash over you as soon as you exhale, launching your mind into a lifted and energetic state of euphoria that has you feeling focused and ready to get to work. This focus will soon turn hazy and heady, which can cause you to become prone to uncontrollable fits of the giggles at times. A relaxing body high complements this heady boost, allowing you to stretch out and settle down. With these effects and its high 19-30% average THC level, Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is often said to be perfect for treating chronic stress or anxiety, cramps or muscle spasms, depression and chronic fatigue. This bud has fluffy and rounded, olive green nugs with furry, light orange hairs, dark purple leaves and chunky white trichomes.

read more