Biscotti Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Gelato #33 X Biscotti Sundae strains. This tasty combination yields an even more flavorful bud with a delicious taste that will leave you begging for more after just one toke. The name of Biscotti Gelato tells you everything that you need to know about its flavor. You can expect a unique blend of sugary, nutty vanilla cookies alongside creamy butter and fresh coffee-flavored gelato. The aroma adds another layer to the equation, bringing in hints of skunky flowers and fresh earthiness. The Biscotti Gelato high has a fairly quick onset, rushing into the mind with a near-immediate sense of tingly euphoria that helps gently wipe away negative thoughts and bad moods, replacing them with a sense of giddy sociability. As you laugh and chat with those around you, a tingly body high will begin to settle in, lulling you into a deep sense of relaxation that can be a bit sedative at times. Combined with its high 20-25% average THC level, these effects make Biscotti Gelato a great choice for treating chronic stress or anxiety, depression, inflammation, chronic pain and cramps or muscle spasms. This bud has fluffy and oversized, spade-shaped forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, thick neon orange hairs and chunky, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Charlies
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
