Grape Durban, also known as “Durban Grape” or “Grape Durbs,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Durban Poison X Girl Scout Cookies strains. If you're after a true purple flavor and a gorgeous bud with plenty of full-bodied effects, Grape Durban is totally the choice for you. This gorgeous bud has fluffy and dense oversized spade-shaped super dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin yellow-orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty purple-tinted, white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sugary grapes and spicy herbs are released, turning earthy and herbal as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone accented by touches of spicy grape and fresh earth. The Grape Durban high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with an immediate uplifted and euphoric sense. As you fly further and further into the sky, your mind will slowly fall into a heavily stoned state that spreads throughout your entire body. This combination quickly turns sleepy, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Combined with its super high 23-25% average THC level, these effects make Grape Durban the perfect choice for treating insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and mood swings.

