Charlies Infused PreRoll Kush MInts x Sonoran Sherbet (2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
THC —CBD —

About this product

Kush Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Perfect for any fan of a super minty flavor, Kush Mintsbrings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency thanks to its super heavy 22-24% average THC level. Kush Mints has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint. The Kush Mints high isn't quite as eye-opening as the flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, filling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and flows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body.

About this brand

Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
