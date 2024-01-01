Modified Rootbeer is a delightful, stands out strain with unique flavor and well-balanced effects. This indica-leaning hybrid is the result of careful breeding and craftsmanship and blends the genetics of the iconic strain Root Beer Kush with an undisclosed "modifier." The buds come in a bright green color with hints of deep purple and rusty orange pistils. A thick coating of white trichomes covers the nugs, making them frosty and sparkly.



Modified Rootbeer delights the senses with its sweet, spicy, earthy scent. It carries prominent notes of root beer spice, sassafras, and vanilla complemented by an herbal undertone. The initial taste is characterized by sweet and spicy notes that mirror the aroma, offering hints of sassafras, wintergreen, and vanilla. Further along the draw, the herbal and earthy undertones become more prominent, creating a well-rounded and satisfying flavor.



Those who have had a chance to review Modified Rootbeer have shared it offers balanced body and mind effects. The high is said to begin with a pleasant cerebral lift that promotes relaxation and a sense of euphoria. This initial phase is often accompanied by increased sociability and a slight boost in creative thinking. As the high progresses, a deep and buzzing body stone spreads to every limb, relieving tension and stress. Many warn that over consuming this strain will erase many of the good qualities and put your straight into a deep slumber so better to start slow unless sleep is your goal.

