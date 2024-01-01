Charlies Infused PreRoll 2 Pk Modified Rootbeer x Hybrid Rosin
THC —CBD —
About this product
Modified Rootbeer is a delightful, stands out strain with unique flavor and well-balanced effects. This indica-leaning hybrid is the result of careful breeding and craftsmanship and blends the genetics of the iconic strain Root Beer Kush with an undisclosed "modifier." The buds come in a bright green color with hints of deep purple and rusty orange pistils. A thick coating of white trichomes covers the nugs, making them frosty and sparkly.
Modified Rootbeer delights the senses with its sweet, spicy, earthy scent. It carries prominent notes of root beer spice, sassafras, and vanilla complemented by an herbal undertone. The initial taste is characterized by sweet and spicy notes that mirror the aroma, offering hints of sassafras, wintergreen, and vanilla. Further along the draw, the herbal and earthy undertones become more prominent, creating a well-rounded and satisfying flavor.
Those who have had a chance to review Modified Rootbeer have shared it offers balanced body and mind effects. The high is said to begin with a pleasant cerebral lift that promotes relaxation and a sense of euphoria. This initial phase is often accompanied by increased sociability and a slight boost in creative thinking. As the high progresses, a deep and buzzing body stone spreads to every limb, relieving tension and stress. Many warn that over consuming this strain will erase many of the good qualities and put your straight into a deep slumber so better to start slow unless sleep is your goal.
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
