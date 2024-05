NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones

High School Sweethearts - is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Cherry Pie Kush X Grateful Breath strains. One taste of this delicious lady and you'll be dreaming of the good old days with your high school sweetie. This bud packs a mouthwateringly sweet cherry berry flavor with a light touch of sour citrus upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy overtone and a mild hint of spicy herbs and citrus. The High School Sweetheart high is just as delightful as its taste, with long-lasting effects that hit both mind and body. You'll feel a happy lift hit you a few minutes after your final toke, filling your cerebral state with an expansive euphoria that's slightly tingly and stimulating.



Chem D - Chem Diesel is a sativa strain and it is produced by crossing Sour Diesel and Chem 91. The strain has an astounding 25% THC content, which explains why it is not recommended to those who are new to smoking cannabis. The buds do not look extraordinary, that is for certain. They are dark green and color and have amber hairs making their way out of the greens. The smell is no different from any other diesel strain and the taste is just about the same as well. If you are fan of Sour Diesel, Chem Diesel will not disappoint you and will leave a good aftertaste in your mouth. The strain primarily offers a cerebral high.

Show more