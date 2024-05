NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones



Kush Mints- an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Perfect for any fan of a super minty flavor, Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency thanks to its super heavy 22-24% average THC level. Kush Mint has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.



Sticky Cake - ( Sherb Cake)- Sticky Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain (85% indica/15% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties strains. Named for its amazing flavor, Sticky Cake is the perfect indica for any patient who's after a great tropical taste with their medicine. Like its name suggest, this bud has a super sweet and sugary fruity berry flavor with a light touch of spicy tropical citrus upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a tropical berry overtone that's accented by spicy fruits and rich blueberries. The Sticky Cake high is just as amazing, with full-bodied effects that will stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. You'll feel lifted and creative from the onset, with a sense of motivation and focus that helps you really jump on any artistic task. This is accompanied by a deeply relaxing physical high, which weighs down your limbs and leaves you essentially immovable from head to toe.

