Charlies premium Infused PreRoll MAC X LIME HYBRID LR M(2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total
MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Alien Cookies X (Colombian X Starfighter) strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover who appreciates a super heavy flavor and high, MAC brings on the hard-hitting effects that will have you feeling totally happy with the world around you in no time at all.
LIME HYBRID LIVE RESIN- In house special blend made blend of Joels lemonade Live Resin, Grape Durbzs Live Resin and Ghost Lime Pop Live Resin.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.