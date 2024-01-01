Charlies Infused PreRoll MAC X LIME HYBRID LR M(2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Charlies Infused PreRoll MAC X LIME HYBRID LR M(2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total

About this product

Charlies premium Infused PreRoll MAC X LIME HYBRID LR M(2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total

MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Alien Cookies X (Colombian X Starfighter) strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover who appreciates a super heavy flavor and high, MAC brings on the hard-hitting effects that will have you feeling totally happy with the world around you in no time at all.

LIME HYBRID LIVE RESIN- In house special blend made blend of Joels lemonade Live Resin, Grape Durbzs Live Resin and Ghost Lime Pop Live Resin.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Shop products
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.