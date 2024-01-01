Sunset RTZ is an indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Sherbet X RTZ strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and tropical flavor, Sunset RTZ is the perfect bud for any indica lover who wants a great taste with their medicine. This bud has a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with hints of sharp lemon and spicy herbs to it, too.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.