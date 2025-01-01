About this product
NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones
Kush Mint is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Perfect for any fan of a super minty flavor, Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency thanks to its super heavy 22-24% average THC level. Kush Mint has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.
Garlic Cocktail Rosin - Garlic Cocktail is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious GMO X Mimosa strains. Named for its delicious flavor and celebrity parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy hitter for any indica lover. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail has a heavy herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a notably garlicky overtone accented by sour tangerines, spicy dank and rich anise. The Garlic Cocktail high will hit you a few minutes after your first toke, soaking into your brain with a sense of happy calm. You'll feel blissful and uplifted, completely free of any bad moods or negative thoughts. Your mind will settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore. A physical relaxation will accompany this heady boost, helping you to stretch out and relax without too much sedation.
Charlies Infused PreRoll Wedding Cake x Cocktail Resin (2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g total
Charlie's Premium Flower ConesPre-rolls
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
