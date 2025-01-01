NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones

Kush Mint is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Perfect for any fan of a super minty flavor, Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency thanks to its super heavy 22-24% average THC level. Kush Mint has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.



Garlic Cocktail Rosin - Garlic Cocktail is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious GMO X Mimosa strains. Named for its delicious flavor and celebrity parentage, Garlic Cocktail is the perfect heavy hitter for any indica lover. Like its name suggests, Garlic Cocktail has a heavy herbal garlic flavor with a punch of citrusy tangerine upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a notably garlicky overtone accented by sour tangerines, spicy dank and rich anise. The Garlic Cocktail high will hit you a few minutes after your first toke, soaking into your brain with a sense of happy calm. You'll feel blissful and uplifted, completely free of any bad moods or negative thoughts. Your mind will settle into a state of calm that's accompanied by creativity and sociability galore. A physical relaxation will accompany this heady boost, helping you to stretch out and relax without too much sedation.

