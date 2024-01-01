NEW Charlies Premium Infused Cones Wedding Cake is a hybrid with indica-dominance. It is attained by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. It gives an exceptionally sweet aromatic essence and a fruity flavor. The taste is a perfect combination of sweetness of cookies and fruitiness of a cherry pie. It works as a calming agent and appetite stimulator, and is quite helpful for patients who experience regular depression-associated syndromes, fibromyalgia, MS and other such related symptoms. It may act as a sedative for patients, but does help in calming down nerves or controlling anxiety stimulating symptoms. Although it might not completely hamper your focus and energy levels, it will cause the usual drying out of eyes and mouth. This particular medical marijuana is grown indoors. It is observed to contain a THC level of 25-27%. In terms of physical features, it is shaped like pine trees and looks dense in its structural form. It is quite frosty looking and has dark green leaves. This particular medical marijuana is also thickly dressed up with orange hair all over it. It is most generally known for its sugary taste, as well as high potency value.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.