Brand NEW with GROW SCIENCES -



Pineapple Fruz is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the iconic (Animal Mints X Zkittlez) X (Animal Mints X Zkittlez) strains. Named for its amazing flavor, Pineapple Fruz is the perfect well-balanced hybrid for any indica lover. Much like its name implies, Pineapple Fruz has a sweet and fruity tropical pineapple citrus flavor with a lightly gassy and sour exhale. The aroma is very similar, although it does have an even heavier gassy overtone to it, too. The Pineapple Fruz high will wash over you a few moments after your final exhale, settling into both mind and body with a deeply relaxing effect that has you feeling weighed down and pretty stoned at times. While you settle further and further into the couch, your mind will lift into a place of happy sociability that has you feeling chatty and outgoing, although not able to focus on much of anything at all. Combined with its super high 28-32% average THC level, these effects give Pineapple Fruz an edge in treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic pain. This bud has oversized dense hand-shaped olive green nugs with blue-green undertones, red-orange hairs and chunky blue-tinted white crystal trichomes.

