Prickly Pear is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the potent Purple Chitral Kush X OG Kush Breath X Ocean Haze strains. Named for its sweet fruity flavor, Prickly Pear is the perfect balanced hybrid for when you want to relax but don't want to sacrifice your mental energy in the process. Like its namesake fruit, this bud has a sweet and fruity flavor that's accented by a touch of spice and sour, citrusy lemon. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemony overtone accented by woody pine and spicy black pepper. The Prickly Pear high has unique, full-bodied effects that hit the mind instantly before creeping into the body. You'll feel mentally energized from the start, filled with a sense of creativity and sociability that's perfect for getting to work, creating art or chatting with friends and strangers alike. A creeping body high comes next, sneaking into your physical form and helping you to stretch out and relax slowly without affecting your mental energy level and outgoing feeling. Combined with its super high 27-29% average THC level, these effects make Prickly Pear a great choice for treating chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings, eye pressure or glaucoma and chronic fatigue. This bud has dense and tapered spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with thin orange hairs, purple undertones and tiny, bright white crystal trichomes.
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
