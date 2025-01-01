With a near-even balance between sativa and indica (sativa/indica ratio of 45/55), Chemdawg, also known as Chem D , delivers on both fronts. A clear cerebral high drives creativity while a stony, sleepy body high fights insomnia and relaxes the muscles. This strain has THC levels up to 19%, meaning it's more potent than most. It has a powerful spicy, plant-like taste and smell with a hint of diesel; the aroma alone can alert snoopy neighbors to even a carefully concealed pot grow. Not surprisingly, Chem D is used to produce Sour Diesel, one of the world's most popular strains



Blue Dream is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid (60% sativa/40% indica) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular BlueberryX Haze strains. This infamous bud boasts a moderately high THC level that ranges from 17-24% on average and a myriad of both indica and sativa effects. Users describe the Blue Dream high as having an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high that leaves you completely motivated and focused with waves of creative energy that hit quickly and hard. This is accompanied by a mellow relaxing body high that leaves you warmed, numb, and completely pain free. Due to these potent combination effects, Blue Dream is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia. Blue Dream has a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary sweet blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. This bud has large dense yet fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber and blue hairs and rich blue undertones. These nugs are dusted with a fine layer of sandy milky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin.

