With a near-even balance between sativa and indica (sativa/indica ratio of 45/55), Chemdawg, also known as Chem D , delivers on both fronts. A clear cerebral high drives creativity while a stony, sleepy body high fights insomnia and relaxes the muscles. This strain has THC levels up to 19%, meaning it's more potent than most. It has a powerful spicy, plant-like taste and smell with a hint of diesel; the aroma alone can alert snoopy neighbors to even a carefully concealed pot grow. Not surprisingly, Chem D is used to produce Sour Diesel, one of the world's most popular strains
Blue Dream is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid (60% sativa/40% indica) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular BlueberryX Haze strains. This infamous bud boasts a moderately high THC level that ranges from 17-24% on average and a myriad of both indica and sativa effects. Users describe the Blue Dream high as having an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high that leaves you completely motivated and focused with waves of creative energy that hit quickly and hard. This is accompanied by a mellow relaxing body high that leaves you warmed, numb, and completely pain free. Due to these potent combination effects, Blue Dream is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia. Blue Dream has a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary sweet blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. This bud has large dense yet fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber and blue hairs and rich blue undertones. These nugs are dusted with a fine layer of sandy milky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin.
Charlies Resin Infused PreRoll Chem D x Blue Dream LR (2pk 0.7g ea) 1.4g tota
Charlie's Premium Flower ConesPre-rolls
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
