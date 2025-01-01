Premium Live Resin INFUSED Prerolled cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g total)

Flower From Sonoran Roots - Melted Strawberries (GMO X Strawberry Guava) - Melted Strawberries packs a taste exactly how you'd picture – sweet and fruity strawberries accented by tongue-tingling pungent dank and spicy herbs. The aroma is on the heavier side, with an undertone of sweet strawberries accented by super spicy herbs and dank pungency. The Melted Strawberries will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with an out of this world cerebral euphoria. This heady state can quickly turn psychedelic, so mind your dosage if you suffer from any sort of anxiety. At the same time, a calming body high will settle over your physical form, locking you to the couch while your mind flies further and further into heady oblivion

Live Resin From Canamo Concentrates - Strawberry Guava (Strawberry Banana X Papaya) - Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. As its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a dank pungent effect that fills any room with its heavy stench as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The Strawberry Guava hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your brain with an expansive and lifting euphoria. You'll feel totally relaxed mentally as a sense of creativity and of sociability washes over you, lending itself well to any conversation that you may have at hand

