Premium Live Resin INFUSED Prerolled cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g total)
Flower From Sonoran Roots - Melted Strawberries (GMO X Strawberry Guava) - Melted Strawberries packs a taste exactly how you'd picture – sweet and fruity strawberries accented by tongue-tingling pungent dank and spicy herbs. The aroma is on the heavier side, with an undertone of sweet strawberries accented by super spicy herbs and dank pungency. The Melted Strawberries will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with an out of this world cerebral euphoria. This heady state can quickly turn psychedelic, so mind your dosage if you suffer from any sort of anxiety. At the same time, a calming body high will settle over your physical form, locking you to the couch while your mind flies further and further into heady oblivion
Live Resin From Canamo Concentrates - Strawberry Guava (Strawberry Banana X Papaya) - Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. As its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a dank pungent effect that fills any room with its heavy stench as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The Strawberry Guava hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your brain with an expansive and lifting euphoria. You'll feel totally relaxed mentally as a sense of creativity and of sociability washes over you, lending itself well to any conversation that you may have at hand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
