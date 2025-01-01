Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences!

New Premium Live ROSIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)

Flower From Grow Science - Apples and Bananas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Apples and Bananas packs a sweet and fruity taste that's filled with delicious sugary bananas and sharply sour apples, with a touch of black pepper to it, too. The aroma takes a spicier turn, with sharp punches of savory diesel and sweet chemicals added in. The Apples and Bananas high is just as delicious, with full-bodied effects that will hit you hard and leave you dazed. You'll feel the heady effects almost immediately, lifting your mind into a state of happy euphoria that's accompanied by a boost of creativity. As you find your mind wandering through artistic ideas and visions, a deeply relaxing tingle will begin to work its way throughout your entire body. This buzzing effect can turn stimulating and arousing at times, too. These effects combined with its super high 23-30% average THC level and 2% CBD level make Apples and Bananas a great choice for treating chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has grape-shaped fluffy forest green nugs with deep purple leaves, matching undertones and thin orange hairs.

Rosin from Grow Sciences - Prickly Pear is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the potent Purple Chitral Kush X OG Kush Breath X Ocean Haze strains. Named for its sweet fruity flavor, Prickly Pear is the perfect balanced hybrid for when you want to relax but don't want to sacrifice your mental energy in the process. Like its namesake fruit, this bud has a sweet and fruity flavor that's accented by a touch of spice and sour, citrusy lemon. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemony overtone accented by woody pine and spicy black pepper. The Prickly Pear high has unique, full-bodied effects that hit the mind instantly before creeping into the body. You'll feel mentally energized from the start, filled with a sense of creativity and sociability that's perfect for getting to work, creating art or chatting with friends and strangers alike. A creeping body high comes next, sneaking into your physical form and helping you to stretch out and relax slowly without affecting your mental energy level and outgoing feeling. Combined with its super high 27-29% average THC level, these effects make Prickly Pear a great choice for treating chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings, eye pressure or glaucoma and chronic fatigue. This bud has dense and tapered spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with thin orange hairs, purple undertones and tiny, bright white crystal trichomes.

