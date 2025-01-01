Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences!

New Premium Live ROSIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)

Flower From Sonoran Roots - Grateful Breath (Cherry Pie Kush x Joseph F1) - Grateful Breath is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the delicious Cherry Pie Kush X Joseph F1 strains. This bud has instant effects that leave you totally calm and grateful for anything and everything happening around you. You'll feel a euphoric onset a few minutes after your last toke, filling your mind with pure happiness and filling your lungs with lifted expansive energy. As the high builds, your physical form will start to fade into a state of relaxation with a deep-permeating calm that fills both mind and body. With its high 28% average THC level and these effects, Grateful Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, depression, insomnia, asthma, and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet, herbal berry flavor with a spicy exhale that lingers long after your last toke

Rosin from Grow Sciences - Platinum Garlic Cookies (Garlic Cookies X Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) -A beautiful bud with a unique stench and soothing effects, Platinum Garlic Cookies is the perfect choice for any indica lover. Much like its name implies, Platinum Garlic Cookies have a sweet and nutty cookie aroma accented by spicy herbs, savory garlic, and a note of black coffee. The flavor is slightly different, with a sweet nutty cookie taste accented by delicious herbal tea and a touch of garlic. The Platinum Garlic Cookies high will hit you in slowly building waves, creeping into both mind and body before fully taking hold. You'll feel happy and lifted with a sense of heady calm that has you feeling a bit unfocused and sedated at times. A relaxing body high accompanies this heady boost, calming your physical form and leaving you feeling like you're ready to kick back and get to sleep.

read more