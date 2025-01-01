Sonoran Sherbet is an indica dominant hybrid (85% indica/15% sativa) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties strains. This dank bud boasts a mellow THC level ranging from 15-19% on average and a myriad of mild indica and sativa effects. Sonoran Sherbet has a delicious aroma of sweet fruity honey and a taste of fruity yogurt and honey with a sweet earthy aftertaste that intensifies as you exhale. The Sonoran Sherbet buds have enormous oversized dense Christmas tree shaped light minty green nugs covered in long, twisty fiery orange hairs. These nugs are caked in a thick layer of frosty white trichomes and are sticky with delicious resin. Users describe the Sonoran Sherbet high as having an immediate jolt of uplifted cerebral energy that leaves you social and euphoric accompanied by a full-body relaxing body buzz that leaves you warmed and at ease. The combination of these well-balanced effects will leave you pain free in mind and body as well as having a relaxed carefree attitude. Due to these potent effects, this bud is ideal for treating stress, pain, and depression.



Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized rounded forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, light amber hairs and tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.

