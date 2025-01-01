About this product
Scented Marker is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the tasty Permanent Marker X Pineapple Fruz strains. This amazing combination creates a super flavorful child strain with a happy, lifted high that starts vibrant before taking a heady, stoney turn. You'll feel the effects of Scented Marker hit you almost as soon as you exhale, brightening your mind with a lifted sense of energy that has you feeling super euphoric and freed from any negative thinking or bad vibes. As your mind lifts higher and higher, a light touch of focus will clear your brain, leaving you essentially feeling thoughtless. This focus will soon take a stoney turn, locking your mind into a headband-like place that has you ready to kick back. In combination with its high 19-23% average THC level, these effects make Scented Marker a great option for treating a variety of conditions including chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and headaches or migraines. This bud has a sweet and fruity tropical citrus flavor accented by fresh, fruity blueberries upon exhale. The aroma follows the same profile, although it does have added touches of spicy gassy diesel to it, too. Scented Marker buds have oversized and fluffy, heart-shaped minty green nugs with dark purple undertones, super thin orange hairs and frosty, tiny blue-tinted white crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
