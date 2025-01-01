About this product
Premium Live Resin INFUSED Prerolled cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g total) - Charlies x Canamo Collab!
Grape Durban, also known as “Durban Grape” or “Grape Durbs,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Durban Poison X Girl Scout Cookies strains. If you're after a true purple flavor and a gorgeous bud with plenty of full-bodied effects, Grape Durban is totally the choice for you. This gorgeous bud has fluffy and dense oversized spade-shaped super dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin yellow-orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty purple-tinted, white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sugary grapes and spicy herbs are released, turning earthy and herbal as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone accented by touches of spicy grape and fresh earth. The Grape Durban high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with an immediate uplifted and euphoric sense. As you fly further and further into the sky, your mind will slowly fall into a heavily stoned state that spreads throughout your entire body. This combination quickly turns sleepy, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Combined with its super high 23-25% average THC level, these effects make Grape Durban the perfect choice for treating insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and mood swings.
Grape Durban, also known as “Durban Grape” or “Grape Durbs,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Durban Poison X Girl Scout Cookies strains. If you're after a true purple flavor and a gorgeous bud with plenty of full-bodied effects, Grape Durban is totally the choice for you. This gorgeous bud has fluffy and dense oversized spade-shaped super dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin yellow-orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty purple-tinted, white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sugary grapes and spicy herbs are released, turning earthy and herbal as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone accented by touches of spicy grape and fresh earth. The Grape Durban high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with an immediate uplifted and euphoric sense. As you fly further and further into the sky, your mind will slowly fall into a heavily stoned state that spreads throughout your entire body. This combination quickly turns sleepy, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Combined with its super high 23-25% average THC level, these effects make Grape Durban the perfect choice for treating insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and mood swings.
Charlies x Canamo Resin Infused PreRoll Grape Durbz x Grape Durbz 2pk (0.7g ea)
by Charlies
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 23%CBD 0%
Charlies x Canamo Resin Infused PreRoll Grape Durbz x Grape Durbz 2pk (0.7g ea)
by Charlies
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 23%CBD 0%
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Premium Live Resin INFUSED Prerolled cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g total) - Charlies x Canamo Collab!
Grape Durban, also known as “Durban Grape” or “Grape Durbs,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Durban Poison X Girl Scout Cookies strains. If you're after a true purple flavor and a gorgeous bud with plenty of full-bodied effects, Grape Durban is totally the choice for you. This gorgeous bud has fluffy and dense oversized spade-shaped super dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin yellow-orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty purple-tinted, white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sugary grapes and spicy herbs are released, turning earthy and herbal as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone accented by touches of spicy grape and fresh earth. The Grape Durban high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with an immediate uplifted and euphoric sense. As you fly further and further into the sky, your mind will slowly fall into a heavily stoned state that spreads throughout your entire body. This combination quickly turns sleepy, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Combined with its super high 23-25% average THC level, these effects make Grape Durban the perfect choice for treating insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and mood swings.
Grape Durban, also known as “Durban Grape” or “Grape Durbs,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Durban Poison X Girl Scout Cookies strains. If you're after a true purple flavor and a gorgeous bud with plenty of full-bodied effects, Grape Durban is totally the choice for you. This gorgeous bud has fluffy and dense oversized spade-shaped super dark olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, thin yellow-orange hairs and a thick coating of frosty purple-tinted, white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sugary grapes and spicy herbs are released, turning earthy and herbal as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The flavor is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone accented by touches of spicy grape and fresh earth. The Grape Durban high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with an immediate uplifted and euphoric sense. As you fly further and further into the sky, your mind will slowly fall into a heavily stoned state that spreads throughout your entire body. This combination quickly turns sleepy, leaving you dozing off before you know it. Combined with its super high 23-25% average THC level, these effects make Grape Durban the perfect choice for treating insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and mood swings.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Charlies
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
Notice a problem?Report this item