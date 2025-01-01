Premium Live Resin INFUSED Prerolled cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g total) - Charlies x Canamo Collab!

Flower From Sonoran Roots -Melted Strawberries is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic GMO X Strawberry Guava strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melted Strawberries packs a taste exactly how you'd picture – sweet and fruity strawberries accented by tongue-tingling pungent dank and spicy herbs. The aroma is on the heavier side, with an undertone of sweet strawberries accented by super spicy herbs and dank pungency. The Melted Strawberries will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with an out of this world cerebral euphoria. This heady state can quickly turn psychedelic, so mind your dosage if you suffer from any sort of anxiety. At the same time, a calming body high will settle over your physical form, locking you to the couch while your mind flies further and further into heady oblivion. With these effects and its super high 24-32% average THC level, Melted Strawberries is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps



Live Resin From Canamo Concentrates - Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Strawberry Banana X Papaya strains. Named for its mouthwatering flavor, Strawberry Guava packs a heady and relaxing high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end. Like its name suggests, Strawberry Guava packs a sweet and fruity strawberry flavor with hints of tropical guava upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a dank pungent effect that fills any room with its heavy stench as the nugs are broken apart and burned away. The Strawberry Guava hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your brain with an expansive and lifting euphoria. You'll feel totally relaxed mentally as a sense of creativity and of sociability washes over you, lending itself well to any conversation that you may have at hand. As your mind flies higher and higher, a calming body high will settle into your bones, leaving you slightly couch-locked and pretty hungry at times. Combined with its high 18-30% average THC level, these effects give Strawberry Guava an edge in treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, asthma, depression, chronic pain and PTSD. This bud has small and fat rounded dark olive green nugs with thin light orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.

read more