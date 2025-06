Brand New Collab with Canamo!



Flower by Sonoran Roots Piescream is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Wedding Pie X Gelato 33 strains. If you're looking for an amazing indica with a super mouthwatering flavor, you've found it with Piescream. This bud packs a sweet and creamy nutty cake flavor with hints of sugary vanilla ice cream and sweet fruits. The aroma is of freshly baked vanilla cake topped with ice cream, all wrapped up with a hint of skunky gas that is surprisingly pleasant. The Piescream high will have you screaming for more, with giggly, lifted effects that will have your mood reaching to new heights of amazing. You'll feel euphoric and giddy, falling in and out of fits of the giggles, while also easily chatting with friends and strangers alike around you. A sharp pang of hunger comes next, leaving you falling into a ravenous case of the munchies and snacking on anything in sight. Combined with its high 23-24% average THC level, these effects make Piescream a great choice for treating a variety of conditions including chronic stress, depression or mood swings, PTSD and appetite loss or nausea. This bud has oversized and furry grape-shaped emerald-green nugs with golden undertones, thin orange hairs and tiny, golden-amber crystal trichomes.



Live resin by Canamo- BLUESCREAM is a blend of Piescream & Blue Dream for a one-off special blend of Live Resin. Special blend for a very special Collab!

