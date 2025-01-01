Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk



Apples and Bananas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Apples and Bananas packs a sweet and fruity taste that's filled with delicious sugary bananas and sharply sour apples, with a touch of black pepper to it, too. The aroma takes a spicier turn, with sharp punches of savory diesel and sweet chemicals added in. The Apples and Bananas high is just as delicious, with full-bodied effects that will hit you hard and leave you dazed. You'll feel the heady effects almost immediately, lifting your mind into a state of happy euphoria that's accompanied by a boost of creativity. As you find your mind wandering through artistic ideas and visions, a deeply relaxing tingle will begin to work its way throughout your entire body. This buzzing effect can turn stimulating and arousing at times, too. These effects combined with its super high 23-30% average THC level and 2% CBD level make Apples and Bananas a great choice for treating chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has grape-shaped fluffy forest green nugs with deep purple leaves, matching undertones and thin orange hairs.



Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.

read more