Brand New Collab With Grow Sciences!!
Blue Nerds is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Forbidden Fruit X Watermelon Z strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and amazing flavor, Big Nerds is the perfect balanced hybrid to help you get creative on a lazy afternoon when you don't have much of anything else to do. Blue Nerds buds have eye-catching grape-shaped and fluffy forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, lots of super thin orange hairs and a sparkling, frosty coating of deep purple-tinted white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each glittering little nugget, you'll detect aromas of sour, citrusy lemon, sharp Granny Smith apples and fruity blueberries. The flavor is very similar, with a bouquet of fresh fruits, including sugary blueberries, sour apples and sweet, fruity melons. The Blue Nerds high is just as delicious as its taste and smell, with a happy, soothing overtone that activates the brain and settles the body in no time at all. You'll feel happy and focused with a boost in creativity that helps you get into the thick of work or carry on meaningful conversations with those around you. In combination with its super high 25-26% average THC level, these effects give Blue Nerds an edge in treating ADD or ADHD, depression, chronic stress or anxiety, chronic pain and arthritis.
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized rounded forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, light amber hairs and tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.
Charlies x Grow Sciences Rosin Infused PreRoll Blue NRDZ x Tropical Cherry 2pk
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 22%CBD -
Brand New Collab With Grow Sciences!!
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
