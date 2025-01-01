Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences!

New Premium Live ROSIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)

Flower From Sonoran Roots - MAC, also known as “Miracle Alien Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Alien Cookies X (Colombian X Starfighter) strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover who appreciates a super heavy flavor and high, MAC brings on the hard-hitting effects that will have you feeling totally happy with the world around you in no time at all. It starts with a rush of heady effects that fill your mind with a sense of happy creativity and pure euphoria. This is accompanied by a deep-felt relaxation that permeates your very being, leaving you totally calm in both mind and body without a care or pain in the world. Thanks to these effects and its high 14-20% average THC level, MAC is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, depression, chronic pain and mood swings. This bud has a dank sour citrus flavor with a spicy earthy overtone that sweetens upon exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and pungent diesel, all wrapped up in a sour dank overtone that fills any room with its heavy stench. MAC buds have super sticky long grape-shaped minty green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny white crystal trichomes.

Rosin from Grow Sciences -Terp Daddy is a cannabis strain created by a breeding of Mac Daddy and Slurricane #7. It's known for its high potency, potentially resulting in a more cerebral experience. The strain is also characterized by specific terpenes, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, which contribute to its unique aroma and flavor

