About this product
Brand New Collab with NUGRUN!
New Premium Live RESIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)
Flower From Sonoran Roots - London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue.
RESIN from NUGRUN - Desert Lime, also known as “The Desert Lime,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) with unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy about its background. Although not much is known about its heritage, Desert Lime is a favorite of breeders and patients alike thanks to its super motivating high and insanely delicious flavor. Like its name suggests, Desert Lime packs a super sweet and citrusy fruity lime flavor that turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemon-lime overtone and hints of fresh earth and sharp citrus. The Desert Lime is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and motivating effects that turn on your mental state while numbing it at the same time. You’ll feel a sense of vibrancy wash over you as your eyes open and your spirits are boosted. A sense of creativity comes next, filling your mind with lifted artistic visions and deep thoughts. You may find yourself falling into fits of giggles here and there as your focus ebbs and flows. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Desert Lime a great choice for treating chronic stress, mood swings or depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.
New Premium Live RESIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)
Flower From Sonoran Roots - London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue.
RESIN from NUGRUN - Desert Lime, also known as “The Desert Lime,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) with unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy about its background. Although not much is known about its heritage, Desert Lime is a favorite of breeders and patients alike thanks to its super motivating high and insanely delicious flavor. Like its name suggests, Desert Lime packs a super sweet and citrusy fruity lime flavor that turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemon-lime overtone and hints of fresh earth and sharp citrus. The Desert Lime is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and motivating effects that turn on your mental state while numbing it at the same time. You’ll feel a sense of vibrancy wash over you as your eyes open and your spirits are boosted. A sense of creativity comes next, filling your mind with lifted artistic visions and deep thoughts. You may find yourself falling into fits of giggles here and there as your focus ebbs and flows. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Desert Lime a great choice for treating chronic stress, mood swings or depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.
Charlies x NUGRUN Resin Infused PreRoll London Pound Cake x Desert Lime 2pk (0.7g ea)
Charlies x NUGRUN Resin Infused PreRoll London Pound Cake x Desert Lime 2pk (0.7g ea)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Brand New Collab with NUGRUN!
New Premium Live RESIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)
Flower From Sonoran Roots - London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue.
RESIN from NUGRUN - Desert Lime, also known as “The Desert Lime,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) with unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy about its background. Although not much is known about its heritage, Desert Lime is a favorite of breeders and patients alike thanks to its super motivating high and insanely delicious flavor. Like its name suggests, Desert Lime packs a super sweet and citrusy fruity lime flavor that turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemon-lime overtone and hints of fresh earth and sharp citrus. The Desert Lime is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and motivating effects that turn on your mental state while numbing it at the same time. You’ll feel a sense of vibrancy wash over you as your eyes open and your spirits are boosted. A sense of creativity comes next, filling your mind with lifted artistic visions and deep thoughts. You may find yourself falling into fits of giggles here and there as your focus ebbs and flows. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Desert Lime a great choice for treating chronic stress, mood swings or depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.
New Premium Live RESIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)
Flower From Sonoran Roots - London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue.
RESIN from NUGRUN - Desert Lime, also known as “The Desert Lime,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) with unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy about its background. Although not much is known about its heritage, Desert Lime is a favorite of breeders and patients alike thanks to its super motivating high and insanely delicious flavor. Like its name suggests, Desert Lime packs a super sweet and citrusy fruity lime flavor that turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemon-lime overtone and hints of fresh earth and sharp citrus. The Desert Lime is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and motivating effects that turn on your mental state while numbing it at the same time. You’ll feel a sense of vibrancy wash over you as your eyes open and your spirits are boosted. A sense of creativity comes next, filling your mind with lifted artistic visions and deep thoughts. You may find yourself falling into fits of giggles here and there as your focus ebbs and flows. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Desert Lime a great choice for treating chronic stress, mood swings or depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
Notice a problem?Report this item