Brand New Collab with NUGRUN!

New Premium Live RESIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)

Flower From Sonoran Roots - London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue.

RESIN from NUGRUN - Desert Lime, also known as “The Desert Lime,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) with unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy about its background. Although not much is known about its heritage, Desert Lime is a favorite of breeders and patients alike thanks to its super motivating high and insanely delicious flavor. Like its name suggests, Desert Lime packs a super sweet and citrusy fruity lime flavor that turns sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lemon-lime overtone and hints of fresh earth and sharp citrus. The Desert Lime is just as bright as the flavor, with energizing and motivating effects that turn on your mental state while numbing it at the same time. You’ll feel a sense of vibrancy wash over you as your eyes open and your spirits are boosted. A sense of creativity comes next, filling your mind with lifted artistic visions and deep thoughts. You may find yourself falling into fits of giggles here and there as your focus ebbs and flows. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Desert Lime a great choice for treating chronic stress, mood swings or depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.

read more