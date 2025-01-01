About this product
Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences!
Orange Squeeze is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the potent Mimosa X Orange Tree strains. Named for its iconic parentage, heavy scent and gorgeous appearance, Orange Squeeze is the perfect all-around wake-and-bake treat to get you moving on any lazy day. This bud has eye-catching dense and oversized grape-shaped forest green nugs with super thin orange hairs and a sparkling coating of tiny, bright white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each glittering little nugget, you'll release aromas of sweet, creamy citrus and woody pine into the atmosphere, all wrapped up with a heavy dose of spicy herbs. The flavor is even sweeter, almost like a creamy, sugary orange smoothie accented by touches of mellow spices. The Orange Squeeze is super vibrant and lifted from start to finish, filing you with energizing euphoria that grows with seemingly no ceiling. You'll feel focused and creatively inspired, ready to get to work on anything you've been avoiding, whether it's homework, housework or just catching up with someone. In combination with its super high 23-29% average THC level and super high 0-6% average CBD level, these effects give Orange Squeeze an edge in treating chronic stress or PTSD, chronic fatigue, depression or mood swings, headaches and ADD or ADHD.
Charlies
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
