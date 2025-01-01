Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences!

New Premium Live ROSIN Infused Prerolled Cones 2pk (0.7g each) (1.4g Total)

Flower From Sonoran Roots - Cut, bred, and grown exclusively by Sonoran Roots head cultivator, Joel Lundeen himself, Joel’s Lemonade is a phenotype cross of Super Silver Haze, Lemon Skunk, Lemon Diesel, Lemon OG, and Lemon Haze creating a uniquely pungent hybrid that delivers a lemon-packed punch. This strain is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid flower known for its uplifting effects and lemony flavor.

Rosin from Grow Sciences - Tally Mon, also known as “Tally Man,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Papaya X (Banana OG X Do-Si-Dos) strains. Although hard to find out of the Seattle or West Coast areas, Tally Mon is a favorite for its super arousing high. That being said, expect to feel a lot of things with Tally Mon. It starts with a light tickling tingle that works its way throughout your entire body, leaving you feeling stimulated in more ways than one. This is accompanied by a slowly building sense of relaxation that has your bones feeling heavy, locking you to the couch pretty much immediately before dropping you off a cliff into happy, sleepy oblivion. With its super high 21-28% average THC level, these effects give Tally Mon an edge in treating insomnia, chronic stress, depression, chronic fatigue and mood swings. This bud has a classic sweet and earthy fruity banana flavor. The aroma is earthy and spicy with an herbal overtone that's accented by sweet banana and rich fruits. Tally Mon buds have dense long grape-shaped olive green nugs with deep purple undertones, vivid red-orange hairs and a coating of sparkling white crystal trichomes.

