Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk



Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts immediately. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your physical form, leaving you falling deeper and deeper into a couch-locked state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. With these calming effects and its high 20-25% average THC level, Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.



Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.

