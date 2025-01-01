About this product
Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk
Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts immediately. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your physical form, leaving you falling deeper and deeper into a couch-locked state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. With these calming effects and its high 20-25% average THC level, Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.
Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts immediately. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your physical form, leaving you falling deeper and deeper into a couch-locked state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. With these calming effects and its high 20-25% average THC level, Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.
Charlies x Grow Sciences Rosin Infused PreRoll Ice Cream Cake x Tropical Cherry 2pk (0.7g ea)
Charlies x Grow Sciences Rosin Infused PreRoll Ice Cream Cake x Tropical Cherry 2pk (0.7g ea)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk
Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts immediately. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your physical form, leaving you falling deeper and deeper into a couch-locked state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. With these calming effects and its high 20-25% average THC level, Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.
Ice Cream Cake is a rare indica-dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa) created through a cross of the Gelato 33 X Wedding Cake strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Ice Cream Cake packs a super delicious cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke. The aroma is of the same nature, with a light pungent effect to it that's released as the nugs are burned. The Ice Cream Cake high is just as beautiful as the flavor, with lifted and relaxing effects that will have you kicking back in no time flat. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts immediately. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your physical form, leaving you falling deeper and deeper into a couch-locked state of sedation before you eventually begin to drift away. With these calming effects and its high 20-25% average THC level, Ice Cream Cake is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and nausea or appetite loss.
Tropicana Cherry, also known as “Tropiccana Cherry” or “Cherry Tropicana,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies strains. Love a super heavy flavor? Tropicana Cherry is the bud for you. This lovely lady packs flavors of sweet and sour citrus wrapped up with overly ripe cherries and earthy nuttiness, intensifying in fruitiness the more that you toke. The aroma is similar, although heavier and sourer in nature with a sharp citrus overtone that will leave your eyes wide open. The Tropicana Cherry high is just as vibrant, with effects that will have you feeling energized, up and moving whether it's handling chores at home or hiking in the great outdoors with friends. You'll feel euphoric with an overall cerebral stimulation that gets your mind moving as it shakes off any negative thoughts. These bright and cheerful effects accompanied by its 16-21% average THC level make Tropicana Cherry ideal for treating chronic stress or anxiety, mood swings, depression and chronic fatigue.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
Notice a problem?Report this item