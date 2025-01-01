Brand New Collab with Grow Sciences - Rosin Infused Preroll 2pk



Modified Rootbeer, also known as “Modified Root Beer,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the potent Root Beer Kush X another unknown hybrid strain. This tasty bud offers a delightful flavor with a tingly, stimulating high that will have you feeling lifted before you finally settle in for the night to get to sleep. The taste of Modified Rootbeer is much like root beer, with a creamy soda-like taste accented by sweet mint and fresh anise. The aroma is very similar, with a notably root beer-like scent with hints of creamy mint and rich, spicy anise. The Modified Rootbeer high will settle in slowly, beginning with a subtle tingle felt in the spine. This tingle will soon begin to inch into both mind and body, allowing your physical form to stretch out and relax while lifting your mental state into one of happiness. You'll feel creatively inspired and mentally stimulated for a little bit with this bud, before your mind is kicked away into a place of heady, sleepy sedation. Given these effects and its high 23-24% average THC level, Modified Rootbeer is often chosen to treat chronic pain, chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings and insomnia. This bud has long, tapered spade-shaped bright neon green nugs with dark purple leaves, thick orange hairs and chunky, sparkling golden-white crystal trichomes.



GMO Cookies, also known as “Garlic Cookies,” is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain (90% indica/10% sativa) created through crossing the potent Chemdawg X Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The aroma is very heavy and potent, with an overarching pungency and hints of spicy rotting coffee. The GMO Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects. With these effects and its high 20-24% average THC level.