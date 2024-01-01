Gelato 41 Pre-Rolls 3g 5 Pack

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Gelato 41, also known as “Gelato #41,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (55% sativa/45% indica) created through crossing the delicious Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Sunset Sherbet strains. A tasty sister of Gelato 42, this gorgeous girl packs a mouthwatering taste and lifted high into each and every toke. Gelato 41 has a super sweet and fruity creamy vanilla flavor with touches of sour citrusy lemon and earthy woods. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy woody pine overtone accented by sour citrusy lemon and touches of creamy vanilla. The Gelato 41 high will settle in a few minutes after your final delicious toke, filling your mind with an expansive sense of happiness. This inner bliss will push out any negative moods or racing thoughts, replacing them with happy creativity and a touch of focus. A deep physical calm accompanies this heady lift, helping to keep your body settled as your mind fades away. Combined with its high 21-22% average THC level, these effects make Gelato 41 a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as ADD or ADHD, depression or mood swings, chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea and headaches or migraines. This bud has heart-shaped forest green nugs with thin orange hairs, dusty undertones and golden-white trichomes.

About this strain

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

