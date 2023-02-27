About this product
Han Solo Hashplant, also known as “Han Solo Hash Plant” or “Han Solo HP,” is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the potent Han Solo Burger X Black Triangle Kush strains. A delectably potent indica with a classic flavor, Han Solo Hashplant is a great choice for anyone looking for a soothing, calming nighttime high. The high settles in with a creeping build, slowly working its way through both mind and body before suddenly taking hold. You'll suddenly feel lifted and euphoric, filled with a boost in creativity and sociability that's perfect for getting you chatting in any social situation. A giggly sense comes next, which can have you laughing uncontrollably at anything around you for any reason at all. A relaxing body high rounds out the effects, helping your physical form settle down into a state of pure calm and ease. Combined with its high 20-30% average THC level, these effects make Han Solo Hashplant a great choice for experienced patients suffering from chronic pain, insomnia, depression or mood swings, chronic stress and appetite loss. This bud has a spicy vanilla and woody pine flavor with a pungent dank aroma to go with it. Han Solo Hashplant buds have pepper-shaped minty green nugs with purple leaves, thick reddish-orange hairs and chunky amber-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
