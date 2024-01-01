About this product
High School Sweetheart is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Cherry Pie Kush X Grateful Breath strains. One taste of this delicious lady and you'll be dreaming of the good old days with your high school sweetie. This bud packs a mouthwateringly sweet cherry berry flavor with a light touch of sour citrus upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy overtone and a mild hint of spicy herbs and citrus. The High School Sweetheart high is just as delightful as its taste, with long-lasting effects that hit both mind and body. You'll feel a happy lift hit you a few minutes after your final toke, filling your cerebral state with an expansive euphoria that's slightly tingly and stimulating. This takes a relaxing turn, calming the mind before spreading throughout the rest of your body, leaving you fully kicked back and slightly aroused at times. With these effects and its high 15-23% average THC level, High School Sweetheart is often said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and chronic fatigue. This bud has long conical bluish green nugs with vivid orange hairs, a frosty coating of clear crystal trichomes and a sticky layer of sweet resin.
High School Sweethearts 3g 5 pack
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
