London Pound Cake Pre-Rolls 3g 5 pack

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of London Pound Cake Pre-Rolls 3g 5 pack
  • Photo of London Pound Cake Pre-Rolls 3g 5 pack
  • Photo of London Pound Cake Pre-Rolls 3g 5 pack

About this product

Indica Dominant Hybrid Strain Indica Dominant Hybrid - 70% Indica / 30% Sativa
THC: 26% - 29%
London Poundcake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet with another indica-heavy hybrid strain. Named for its insanely delicious flavor, London Poundcake packs a sweet berry and grape flavor accented by nutty lemon and citrus. The aroma is earthy and woody, with hints of nutty lemon and fruity berries throughout. The London Poundcake high is just as delightful as the flavor, with calming and centered effects that are both relaxing and lifting in nature. You'll feel a light lift at the onset of the high that fills you with a calming sense of centered focus, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts immediately. As your mind settles, a relaxing body high will sneak up on you, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked state that doesn't cause too much sedation or sleepiness at all. Thanks to these effects and its insanely high 26-29% average THC level, London Poundcake is said to be perfect for the experienced patient suffering from conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress, depression, ADD or ADHD and chronic fatigue. This bud has dense spade-shaped olive green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny frosty amber crystal trichomes.

About this strain

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Shop products
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.