About this product
About this strain
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
233 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!