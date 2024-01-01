Melted Strawberries Pre-Rolls 3g 5 Pack

by Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Melted Strawberries is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic GMO X Strawberry Guava strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melted Strawberries packs a taste exactly how you'd picture – sweet and fruity strawberries accented by tongue-tingling pungent dank and spicy herbs. The aroma is on the heavier side, with an undertone of sweet strawberries accented by super spicy herbs and dank pungency. The Melted Strawberries will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with an out of this world cerebral euphoria. This heady state can quickly turn psychedelic, so mind your dosage if you suffer from any sort of anxiety. At the same time, a calming body high will settle over your physical form, locking you to the couch while your mind flies further and further into heady oblivion. With these effects and its super high 24-32% average THC level, Melted Strawberries is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has long tapered forest green nugs with lots of yellow-orange hairs, golden undertones and a coating of frosty golden-white crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

