Melted Strawberries is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic GMO X Strawberry Guava strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melted Strawberries packs a taste exactly how you'd picture – sweet and fruity strawberries accented by tongue-tingling pungent dank and spicy herbs. The aroma is on the heavier side, with an undertone of sweet strawberries accented by super spicy herbs and dank pungency. The Melted Strawberries will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with an out of this world cerebral euphoria. This heady state can quickly turn psychedelic, so mind your dosage if you suffer from any sort of anxiety. At the same time, a calming body high will settle over your physical form, locking you to the couch while your mind flies further and further into heady oblivion. With these effects and its super high 24-32% average THC level, Melted Strawberries is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has long tapered forest green nugs with lots of yellow-orange hairs, golden undertones and a coating of frosty golden-white crystal trichomes.

