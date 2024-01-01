Rainbow BLTZ Pre-Rolls 3g 5 Pack

Rainbow Belts is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Zkittlez X Moonbow strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and delicious flavor, Rainbow Belts is perfect for any hybrid lover who wants a long-lasting high and a great taste. Rainbow Belts buds have gorgeous fluffy rounded popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with purple undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sharp lemon lime and flowery diesel are released, intensifying the more that you toke. The flavor is of sweet lemon lime with hints of ripe grapes and spicy berries, too. The Rainbow Belts high isn't quite as bright as the flavor, with lifted effects that will have you feeling relaxed more than energized. The high starts with a boost of euphoria, filling you with a giddy uplifted sense that increased your sociability, lending itself well to any conversation that you have at hand. A tingly physical high comes next, washing over your body and filling you with a touch of sedation that has you fully relaxed from head to toe. In combination with its high 24% average THC level, these effects make Rainbow Belts perfect for treating migraines or headaches, chronic stress, depression, chronic fatigue and nausea or appetite loss.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.

In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.

If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.

