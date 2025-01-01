About this product
SBC #26 is a cross between Super Boof X Tropicanna Cherry strains
Super Buff Cherry, also known as “SB Cherry” or “SBC,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the tasty Super Boof X Tropicanna Cherry strains. A deliciously potent bud with fast-acting effects, Super Buff Cherry is the perfect tasty treat to give you some sweet relief on a lazy afternoon or early evening. The high will hit you as soon as you exhale, wrapping its way around your head with a stoney headband-like effect. As your mind settles into this giddy place, you'll find that your body will slowly begin to sink further and further into the couch with a deep sense of tingly relaxation. You won't be sleepy in this state, but rather kicked back and immovable. Thanks to these effects and its super high 23-25% average THC level, Super Buff Cherry is often chosen to treat experienced patients with a variety of conditions including headaches or migraines, depression or mood swings, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress and appetite loss or nausea. This bud has a sweet and sugary cherry berry flavor with hints of creamy, spicy dark chocolate. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy chocolatey overtone accented by citrusy dank and fruity cherries. Super Buff Cherry buds have small and dense, triangle-shaped minty green nugs with thin orange hairs and tiny white trichomes.
About this product
About this brand
Charlie's Premium Flower Cones
Hello there! My name is Charlie, and I am the proud owner of Charlie's, a premium flower brand that uses only the finest whole flower nugs to create our top-quality product. We believe in using only the best marijuana to give our customers the best possible experience.
In addition to offering high-quality cannabis, we are also committed to giving back to our community. That's why we donate a portion of our profits to Soldier's Best Friend, a charity that trains service rescue dogs to be paired with veterans. We believe in the power of the human-animal bond and are proud to support this important cause.
If you're looking for a top-notch marijuana brand that is committed to quality and giving back, look no further than Charlie's. We hope you'll give us a try and see for yourself why we are one of the best in the business.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
