Tropical Heat, also known as Tropic Heat,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and relaxed. Tropical Heat has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Heat, before let us know! Leave a review.
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Charlie's
Not a Pre-roll a Charlie. Created from top-tier flower cultivated by Sonoran Roots. Strain specific all premium nug material ground to produce a premium product for a perfect smoke.
