Tropical Heat, also known as Tropic Heat,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and relaxed. Tropical Heat has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Heat, before let us know! Leave a review.