About this product
Premium hemp flower well manicured and cured to perfection. Rich smooth terpene profile great for relaxing on or enjoying with some friends. Legal in all 50 states.
About this brand
We at Charmed Hemp believe in serving our neighbors in Baltimore with quality, high-end hemp and CBD products. Everything is locally grown, and made in house. All our products are test to ensure the most quality product, and transparent experience you can get in the hemp industry.