Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

99 Cookies Crystalline

Buy Here

About this product

If Buddha was a baker, he’d whip up a batch of 99 Cookies. This indica hybrid’s Thai tea vapor illuminates a zen-like wave of bliss upon the exhale. A koan to ponder under its embrace: What is the taste of an uneaten cookie?

THC: 84.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.3%
TERPENES: 1.98%

GROWN BY: Rebel Grown
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/2019
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!