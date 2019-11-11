Chemistry.
About this product
If Buddha was a baker, he’d whip up a batch of 99 Cookies. This indica hybrid’s Thai tea vapor illuminates a zen-like wave of bliss upon the exhale. A koan to ponder under its embrace: What is the taste of an uneaten cookie?
THC: 84.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.3%
TERPENES: 1.98%
GROWN BY: Rebel Grown
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/2019
THC: 84.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.3%
TERPENES: 1.98%
GROWN BY: Rebel Grown
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/2019
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!