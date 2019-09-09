Loading…
Chemistry.

99 Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

If Buddha was a baker, he’d whip up a batch of 99 Cookies. This indica hybrid’s Thai tea vapor illuminates a zen-like wave of bliss upon the exhale. A koan to ponder under its embrace: What is the taste of an uneaten cookie?

TYPE: Indica Hybrid
THC: 73.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 78.8%
TERPENES: 4.8%
EXPERIENCE: #ZEN, #SMILE, #DIVINE

GROWN BY: Rebel Grown
REGION: Humboldt County
RELEASE DATE: 09/09/2019
