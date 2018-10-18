About this product
Sun grown on Coastal Sun’s central farm in Santa Cruz County, Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity and pain relief.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 78.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 85.3%
TERPENES: 4.0%
GROWN BY: Coastal Sun
REGION: Santa Cruz
About this strain
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.
Banjo effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
