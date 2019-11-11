Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Blackberry Fire Crystalline

Buy Here

About this product

Melt your day away with Blackberry Fire. This indica-dominant cultivar will have you seeking the cool confines of your favorite spot to lounge it out. Can you handle the sweet diesel heat?

THC: 85.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.6%
TERPENES: 1.22%

GROWN BY: Royal Crest Cannabis
RELEASE DATE: 11/11/2019
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!