Sun grown by Foothill River Farms, Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California that has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
TYPE: Sativa Hybrid
THC: 29.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.6%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 9/01/2021
Blue Dream effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
